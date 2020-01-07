Romanian developer pays EUR 15 mln for office building in northern Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, founded by local entrepreneurs Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, bought an office building recently completed in the Aviation area of Bucharest.

The investors paid EUR 15 million to local construction company Conarg for the project, Profit.ro reported. One United hopes to rent it and increase its value within a year to EUR 21-22 mln.

The building, located near One Herăstrău Towers - a residential project developed by One United, has a leasable area of 7,500 square meters and 144 parking spaces.

The new owner is at the beginning of the rental phase and hopes to rent the entire building within a year. The project is called One Herăstrău Office and has a Starbucks cafe on the ground floor.

(Photo source: Facebook/One Herastrau Office)