Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 08:20
Real Estate
Austrian investor pulls out of major office deal in Bucharest amid COVID-19
19 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian investor S Immo has reportedly pulled out of the negotiations with Swedish developer Skanska for acquiring two office buildings in western Bucharest (Politehnicii area), due to COVID-19, according to Profit.ro.

S Immo also owns the Sun Plaza shopping mall in southern Bucharest.

The two buildings subject to negotiations with Skanska are Campus 6.2 și 6.3, part of the Campus 6 project. The agreement sketched between the two parties, valued at almost EUR 100 million, was expected to turn into the largest real estate transaction of the year.

"The negotiations on Campus 6.2 and 6.3 have been interrupted due to current circumstances. For the time being, there are no discussions about transactions," representatives of S Immo stated.

Under these circumstances, Skanska has put the two buildings up for sale again.

The COVID-19 epidemic has blocked other big transactions, such as that between NEPI Rockcastle and AFI Europe. The negotiations between the two companies stopped after procedures reached an advanced stage, and the two sides had already signed a preliminary agreement.

The two deals, involving the office properties of Skanska and NEPI, are valued at over EUR 400 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Skanska)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 08:20
Real Estate
Austrian investor pulls out of major office deal in Bucharest amid COVID-19
19 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian investor S Immo has reportedly pulled out of the negotiations with Swedish developer Skanska for acquiring two office buildings in western Bucharest (Politehnicii area), due to COVID-19, according to Profit.ro.

S Immo also owns the Sun Plaza shopping mall in southern Bucharest.

The two buildings subject to negotiations with Skanska are Campus 6.2 și 6.3, part of the Campus 6 project. The agreement sketched between the two parties, valued at almost EUR 100 million, was expected to turn into the largest real estate transaction of the year.

"The negotiations on Campus 6.2 and 6.3 have been interrupted due to current circumstances. For the time being, there are no discussions about transactions," representatives of S Immo stated.

Under these circumstances, Skanska has put the two buildings up for sale again.

The COVID-19 epidemic has blocked other big transactions, such as that between NEPI Rockcastle and AFI Europe. The negotiations between the two companies stopped after procedures reached an advanced stage, and the two sides had already signed a preliminary agreement.

The two deals, involving the office properties of Skanska and NEPI, are valued at over EUR 400 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Skanska)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?