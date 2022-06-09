Profile picture for user andreich
Romania’s ONE picked up by FTSE for emerging markets real estate index

09 June 2022
The shares of One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a major investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, will be included, as of June 20th, 2022, in a new FTSE Russell index: the FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging index, FTSE Russell announced following the quarterly adjustment.

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Emerging Index is designed to track the performance of listed real estate companies and REITS in emerging markets.

By making the index constituents free-float adjusted, liquidity, size, and revenue screened, the series is suitable for use as the basis for investment products, such as derivatives and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

The EMEA Emerging index in which One United Properties will be included covers listed companies from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

One United Properties will be the first real estate company from Romania to be included in this index.

Following the inclusion of One United Properties shares, FTSE EPRA Nareit EMEA Emerging Index will include 33 issuers, of which just two European, one Romanian and one Czech. Fourteen issuers are from Saudi Arabia, ten from South Africa, three from Turkey, two from the United Arab Emirates and one from Kuwait. The total market capitalization of all the index constituents is approximately USD 24 billion.

Apart from the FTSE EPRA Nareit Emerging Index, ONE shares are also included, as of December 2021, in FTSE Global All Cap, which covers the performance of the large, mid, and small-cap stocks globally, FTSE Global Small Cap, the small-cap segment within the FTSE Global Equity Index universe, and FTSE Global Total Cap, which includes large, medium, small, and micro-companies.

Locally, as of September 2021, ONE shares are included in the BET, the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange that follows the most liquid companies, BET-TR, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, and BET Plus indices.

andrei@romania-insider.com

