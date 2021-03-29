Bucharest Opera to stream Faust, Astor Piazzolla 100

The Bucharest Opera will stream Charles Gounod’s Faust and Astor Piazzolla 100, a concert dedicated to the Argentine tango composer, this weekend.

Faust, directed by Alexandru Tocilescu, will be streamed on April 2, starting at 19:00. The performance, conducted by Tiberiu Soare and having Alexandru Badea in the lead role, was recorded in January 2019. It will be available for viewing for 72 hours. Tickets can be purchased online, from the website of the Bucharest Opera, until April 4.

The concert Astor Piazzolla 100 marks 100 years since the birth of the Tango Nuevo creator. It will be available for viewing for 72 hours starting April 3, at 19:00. The concert, recorded in March of this year, features soloists Simonida Luţescu, Sorana Negrea and Andrei Lazăr, accompanied by Mihaela Vîlcea (piano) and Pavel Zurka (contrabass), as well as Trio Elite, made up of violinist Cristian Balaş, cellist Ioana Stanciuc, and pianist Mădălina Florescu. Tickets can be purchased online, from the website of the Bucharest Opera, until April 5.

