Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 14:47
Culture

Bucharest Opera to stream Faust, Astor Piazzolla 100

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Opera will stream Charles Gounod’s Faust and Astor Piazzolla 100, a concert dedicated to the Argentine tango composer, this weekend. 

Faust, directed by Alexandru Tocilescu, will be streamed on April 2, starting at 19:00. The performance, conducted by Tiberiu Soare and having Alexandru Badea in the lead role, was recorded in January 2019. It will be available for viewing for 72 hours. Tickets can be purchased online, from the website of the Bucharest Opera, until April 4.

The concert Astor Piazzolla 100 marks 100 years since the birth of the Tango Nuevo creator. It will be available for viewing for 72 hours starting April 3, at 19:00. The concert, recorded in March of this year, features soloists Simonida Luţescu, Sorana Negrea and Andrei Lazăr, accompanied by Mihaela Vîlcea (piano) and Pavel Zurka (contrabass), as well as Trio Elite, made up of violinist Cristian Balaş, cellist Ioana Stanciuc, and pianist Mădălina Florescu. Tickets can be purchased online, from the website of the Bucharest Opera, until April 5. 

(Photo: Romulus Hossu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 14:47
Culture

Bucharest Opera to stream Faust, Astor Piazzolla 100

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Opera will stream Charles Gounod’s Faust and Astor Piazzolla 100, a concert dedicated to the Argentine tango composer, this weekend. 

Faust, directed by Alexandru Tocilescu, will be streamed on April 2, starting at 19:00. The performance, conducted by Tiberiu Soare and having Alexandru Badea in the lead role, was recorded in January 2019. It will be available for viewing for 72 hours. Tickets can be purchased online, from the website of the Bucharest Opera, until April 4.

The concert Astor Piazzolla 100 marks 100 years since the birth of the Tango Nuevo creator. It will be available for viewing for 72 hours starting April 3, at 19:00. The concert, recorded in March of this year, features soloists Simonida Luţescu, Sorana Negrea and Andrei Lazăr, accompanied by Mihaela Vîlcea (piano) and Pavel Zurka (contrabass), as well as Trio Elite, made up of violinist Cristian Balaş, cellist Ioana Stanciuc, and pianist Mădălina Florescu. Tickets can be purchased online, from the website of the Bucharest Opera, until April 5. 

(Photo: Romulus Hossu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic