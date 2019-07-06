Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/07/2019 - 08:24
Business
OMV Petrom completes EUR 46 mln investment at Romanian refinery
07 June 2019
OMV Petrom announced it completed an investment project worth EUR 46 million aimed at upgrading the Coker unit of its Petrobrazi refinery. A closed blowdown system was implemented at this unit, to eliminate any potential emissions of volatile organic compounds, thus supporting the reduction of the environmental impact.

The Coker unit is an important point in the refining process as this is where heavy oil components from the other units are redirected and where the final oil transformation processes take place. The coke obtained here is mainly used in the metallurgical industry.

"Petrobrazi is one of the most important refineries in Romania, which can cover the annual fuel consumption for approximately 3 million cars. We invested about EUR 1.6 billion in the period 2005-2018 in Petrobrazi modernization, to implement the best available technologies at international level, which led to more environmentally friendly activities," said Radu Căprău, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board responsible for Downstream Oil.

[email protected]

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)

Normal
