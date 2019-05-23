OMV Petrom completed the modernization of the fuels terminal in Arad

OMV Petrom has completed the modernization of the Arad fuel terminal, the largest in western Romania and the second largest in the country. The project required an investment of approximately EUR 19 million.

The Arad terminal has a storage capacity of over 32,000 cubic meters, equivalent to over 550,000 car refuels.

The storage terminal addresses mainly fuel demand in the counties in the West of Romania – Arad, Bihor, Timis, and Hunedoara. It is one of the most modern and safe fuel terminals in Europe, using the best available international technologies in the field, according to the company.

The terminal, which covers an area of over 50,000 square meters, is equipped with five fuel tanks which were modernized.

OMV Petrom thus completed its EUR 145 million program for the optimization logistics facilities into six regional deposits, launched in 2007. Within the program, three new terminals were built at Jilava, Brazi and Isalnita and three other terminals were modernized – in Bacau, Cluj and Arad. They have a cumulated capacity of 119,000 cubic meters and cover the entire territory of Romania to meet the country’s mobility needs.

