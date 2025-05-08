OMV Petrom opens largest electric vehicle charging hub in Romania

OMV Petrom, a major energy provider in Romania, announced the opening of the largest electric vehicle charging hub in Romania on the A1 motorway, at Miercurea Sibiului.

It features a total of 34 fast-charging points: 17 in each direction, 16 for electric cars and 18 for electric trucks.

The charging stations are high-capacity: each charger for passenger cars can deliver up to 300 kW, enabling a typical electric vehicle full charge in just 15–20 minutes. The truck chargers are even more powerful, offering a capacity of 400 kW and being able to fully charge an electric truck in 1.5 to 2 hours only, significantly faster than charging below 25 kW, which can take up to an entire night.

The total installed charging power for vehicles is 10 MW (5 MW in each direction).

The stations and related facilities were developed under a concession agreement between OMV Petrom Marketing and the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR).

“Our 2030 strategy includes the development of the largest EV charging network in Romania, as part of our commitment to support the decarbonization of transportation. The A1 highway is one of Romania’s main commercial routes and part of the pan-European TEN-T corridor,” said Radu Căprău, OMV Petrom Executive Board Member responsible for Refining and Marketing.

“With the hub at Miercurea Sibiului, we are offering transporters and drivers more than just a place to refuel – whether with conventional fuels or power. We are creating a space designed for comfort and convenience, where they can take a break, enjoy a coffee or snack, and shop,” added Adrian Nicolaescu, responsible for Retail Activities in OMV Petrom Marketing.

The company has built a regional network of approximately 1,000 electric vehicle charging points, and plans to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging points by 2030. It operates a network of 780 fuel stations under the Petrom and OMV brands in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Serbia.

Romanian shareholders hold over 44% of the shares in OMV Petrom, out of which 20% are owned by the Ministry of Energy. OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom, and the remaining 4.5% are held by other foreign investors. Of the total shares of OMV Petrom, 28.1% represents the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

