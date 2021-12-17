Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 08:30
Business

OMV Petrom wants to help Romania's CE Oltenia install PV parks on tailings dumps

17 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The country's biggest energy company OMV Petrom has submitted a bid to coal and power energy complex CE Oltenia, which seeks a partner to develop photovoltaic parks on the old tailings dumps of the coal-fired power plants.

CE Oltenia has reportedly received several bids, but Petrom's is the best one, Economica.net reported. It is not known whether Petrom wants to team up with CE Oltenia for a single PV park or more.

CE Oltenia, one of the major power producers in Romania, launched a selection procedure for investors interested in special project vehicle (SPV) companies for the construction of photovoltaic parks and new gas-fired power plants in November.

The company seeks investors interested in developing ten projects, which are part of the restructuring-decarbonisation plan sent to the European Commission. For each project, CE Oltenia comes with a contribution in kind to the SPV, while the investors should come with a cash contribution to finance the construction of new energy capacities.

Eight of the ten projects concern the construction of photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of about 700 MW.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 08:30
Business

OMV Petrom wants to help Romania's CE Oltenia install PV parks on tailings dumps

17 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The country's biggest energy company OMV Petrom has submitted a bid to coal and power energy complex CE Oltenia, which seeks a partner to develop photovoltaic parks on the old tailings dumps of the coal-fired power plants.

CE Oltenia has reportedly received several bids, but Petrom's is the best one, Economica.net reported. It is not known whether Petrom wants to team up with CE Oltenia for a single PV park or more.

CE Oltenia, one of the major power producers in Romania, launched a selection procedure for investors interested in special project vehicle (SPV) companies for the construction of photovoltaic parks and new gas-fired power plants in November.

The company seeks investors interested in developing ten projects, which are part of the restructuring-decarbonisation plan sent to the European Commission. For each project, CE Oltenia comes with a contribution in kind to the SPV, while the investors should come with a cash contribution to finance the construction of new energy capacities.

Eight of the ten projects concern the construction of photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of about 700 MW.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks