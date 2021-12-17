OMV Petrom wants to help Romania's CE Oltenia install PV parks on tailings dumps

The country's biggest energy company OMV Petrom has submitted a bid to coal and power energy complex CE Oltenia, which seeks a partner to develop photovoltaic parks on the old tailings dumps of the coal-fired power plants.

CE Oltenia has reportedly received several bids, but Petrom's is the best one, Economica.net reported. It is not known whether Petrom wants to team up with CE Oltenia for a single PV park or more.

CE Oltenia, one of the major power producers in Romania, launched a selection procedure for investors interested in special project vehicle (SPV) companies for the construction of photovoltaic parks and new gas-fired power plants in November.

The company seeks investors interested in developing ten projects, which are part of the restructuring-decarbonisation plan sent to the European Commission. For each project, CE Oltenia comes with a contribution in kind to the SPV, while the investors should come with a cash contribution to finance the construction of new energy capacities.

Eight of the ten projects concern the construction of photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of about 700 MW.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)