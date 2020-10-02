Romanian group OMV Petrom to install electric charging stations in 30 gas stations

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, which manages the largest fuel distribution network in Romania and also has gas stations in the Republic of Moldova, Serbia and Bulgaria, will start installing electric car charging stations, announced Radu Caprau, the company’s member of the directorate in charge with the downstream oil segment, according to e-nergia.ro.

“In the next two years, we will install charging stations in 30 petrol stations in Romania and Bulgaria. We have selected the station provider, I cannot name him for privacy reasons. The energy will not be free,” said Caprau.

The company could install one or more such stations at each gas station, depending on demand and traffic.

In Romania, the group owns 408 Petrom stations and 50 OMV stations, in Moldova 82 Petrom stations, in Bulgaria 93 OMV stations and in Serbia 61 OMV stations.

