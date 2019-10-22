Romania Insider
Romanian company opens biggest EV charging infrastructure in the country
22 October 2019
Romanian company LEK3.CO has opened the biggest public infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EV) in Romania.

The Charging Plaza Hub700 is located in the center of Timisoara, one of the most important cities in western Romania.

The infrastructure can charge six vehicles at the same time through six charging stations that can provide a combined power of 272 kW. The location is equipped with two charging stations with powers of 22 kW, two units that can provide 43 kW, and two fast charging stations with capacities of 50 kW.

All stations are produced by LEK3.CO, which makes such charging stations for companies, hotels, shopping centers, public institutions, and residential projects. 

LEK3.CO plans to develop a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles by the end of 2020, according to Delia Chis, the company’s national sales director.

LEK3.CO is part of the Safe Fleet group of companies, developed by two Romanian entrepreneurs. Safe Fleet also provides fleet management solutions.

40