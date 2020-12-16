Profile picture for user andreich
Business

OMV Petrom and Auchan Romania open first of a planned 400-unit supermarket chain

16 December 2020
Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom and Auchan Retail Romania, the local subsidiary of French retailer Auchan, have inaugurated the first MyAuchan convenience store in a Petrom gas station (in western Bucharest), according to a statement from the company.

It is the first of a chain of 400 such stores to be developed by the two companies under a EUR 50 million project scheduled for completion in 2024.

In these stores, customers will find over 2,500 products, including ready-made products, fresh coffee, fresh products (fruits and vegetables, bakery, dairy), and other groceries, but also non-food products such as cosmetics, detergents, baby products, and car accessories.

The OMV Petrom station, refurbished to accommodate the convenience store, also includes a fast supply lane where customers can pay with their cards directly at the pump.

"The expectations and needs of our customers are increasingly sophisticated, and our efforts must go in the same direction. Together with our partner, Auchan, we bring the supermarket experience to Petrom filling stations. The unique value-for-money proposition that defines the Petrom brand will be complemented by Auchan's range of convenient and affordable products available non-stop when customers refuel their cars," said Radu Caprau, member of OMV Petrom's Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Oil.

The cooperation between OMV Petrom and Auchan started in 2017 with a pilot phase when MyAuchan proximity stores were opened in Petrom filling stations in both urban and rural areas in Romania. In February 2019, OMV Petrom and Auchan signed a memorandum of understanding to analyze the extension of the collaboration into a long-term partnership.

(Photo source: Romania.auchan.ro)

