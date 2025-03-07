Romanian champion football team FCSB was defeated by France’s Olympique Lyon 3-1, with a 1-0 lead for the French team at halftime, at the National Arena in Bucharest in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Over 53,000 people saw the match live at the National Arena in Bucharest.

The Bucharest team started on the attack, hitting the netting and the post of Olympique Lyon’s goalpost in the first 20 minutes. Lyon responded and forward Ernest Nuamah almost scored in the 26th minute, according to Digi24.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze crossed to left back Nicolás Tagliafico, who headed the ball into the net.

FCSB started the second half strongly. Forward Risto Radunovic shot over the goal in the 60th minute, and five minutes later, goalkeeper Târnovanu saved Mikautadze’s shot from inside the box. The equalizer came in the 67th minute from FCSB’s Alexandru Băluță after a cross from Radunovic.

The visitors regained the lead in the 86th minute when young Fofana scored from Cherki’s pass. Perri saved Dawa’s header in the 89th minute, deflecting it onto the crossbar, and Lyon sealed the match on a counterattack, with Fofana scoring his second goal in the 90th minute, setting the final score at FCSB – Olympique Lyon 1-3.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FCSB on Facebook)