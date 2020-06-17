Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 08:29
Business
Official job vacancy rate in RO, half the EU average in Q1
17 June 2020
The job vacancy rate in Romania, which represents the share of workplaces not filled, was only 0.9% in the first quarter of the year (Q1), half the 1.9% average in the European Union and well below the rates in Germany (2.6%) or Belgium (3.2%).

The figures reflect the state of the market before the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they are relevant for the workforce dynamics after the relaxation when the Romanians who have returned from abroad are likely to seek employment.

Investors’ claims about the lack of workforce before the pandemic are not supported by figures - which does not mean that they are false. The labor market in Romania is not transparent enough (vacant workplaces are not visible - job vacancy rate is small). This is not likely to help the workforce retention when those returned temporarily home and those graduating schools will have to choose the workplace and residence. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

