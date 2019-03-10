Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 08:45
Real Estate
Over 20,000 sqm of new office space to be delivered each year in Romania's Cluj-Napoca
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Modern office space (Class A) deliveries in Cluj-Napoca are expected to reach 23,900 sqm this year, 2.4 times higher than in 2018, and remain high over the next two years as well, according to real estate consultancy firm SVN Romania.

In 2020, new office space deliveries in the city are expected to decline by 14% compared to this year, to 20,500 sqm, while, in 2021, they are expected to pick up again, to an estimated 22,000 sqm, according to SVN estimates.

The robust deliveries in 2020 have pushed up the vacancy rate for Class A offices in Cluj-Napoca to 6.3% and there is also an available stock of Class B spaces with “pretty sound” specifications, totaling some 18,000 sqm.

Cluj-Napoca is the second market for office space in Romania, with a stock of 273,860 sqm of Class A offices, while the total stock of offices, including Class B buildings, reaches 315,800 sqm.

(Graph courtesy of SVN Romania)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 08:45
Real Estate
Over 20,000 sqm of new office space to be delivered each year in Romania's Cluj-Napoca
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Modern office space (Class A) deliveries in Cluj-Napoca are expected to reach 23,900 sqm this year, 2.4 times higher than in 2018, and remain high over the next two years as well, according to real estate consultancy firm SVN Romania.

In 2020, new office space deliveries in the city are expected to decline by 14% compared to this year, to 20,500 sqm, while, in 2021, they are expected to pick up again, to an estimated 22,000 sqm, according to SVN estimates.

The robust deliveries in 2020 have pushed up the vacancy rate for Class A offices in Cluj-Napoca to 6.3% and there is also an available stock of Class B spaces with “pretty sound” specifications, totaling some 18,000 sqm.

Cluj-Napoca is the second market for office space in Romania, with a stock of 273,860 sqm of Class A offices, while the total stock of offices, including Class B buildings, reaches 315,800 sqm.

(Graph courtesy of SVN Romania)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40