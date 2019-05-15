Romanian nuclear power producer posts 23% higher earnings

The operator of Romania’s sole nuclear plant, state-owned Nuclearelectrica (SNN), posted a net profit of RON 219.2 million (EUR 46 million) in January-March this year, up 23% over the same period of the previous year. Its total revenues were RON 668.6 million (EUR 141 million), up 22.8% compared to the same period last year.

The company announced that it has already disbursed some RON 10.6 million to local energy market regulator ANRE, representing the 2% turnover tax set according to emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018.

Earlier this week, the company’s management informed the Government in an official note published at the stock exchange that its reserves are entirely earmarked for investments, therefore, it plans no disbursement of special dividends out of the reserves funds. The Government, under OUG 114, instructed state-controlled companies to distribute 35% of their reserve account as special dividends.

