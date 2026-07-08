North Bucharest Investments Expands Its Portfolio Through a New Partnership with VIVO Residence

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) continues to develop one of Romania's most comprehensive residential ecosystems by integrating VIVO Residence into its portfolio of partner developments.

The new partnership further strengthens NBI's position as one of the leading companies specializing in premium residential and investment real estate, bringing together specialized consultancy, technology, marketing expertise, and access to some of the most attractive residential opportunities in Northern Bucharest within a single ecosystem.



Through this collaboration, NBI clients gain access to the project via the North Bucharest App, the first AI-powered real estate application dedicated to Bucharest's residential market. Featuring more than 1,400 properties and 100+ residential developments, the application offers advanced functionalities such as AI Search, Property Tinder, personalized recommendations, and real-time alerts, helping buyers and investors identify the best investment opportunities while gaining access to exclusive listings available only through North Bucharest Investments.



VIVO Residence enriches North Bucharest Investments' portfolio with a boutique residential development created by Imperium Estates, designed for those seeking more than just a home, a community built around comfort, contemporary architecture, and quality of life. The project comprises 73 detached villas developed on approximately 35,400 sqm within a gated community featuring controlled access, generous green spaces, and modern infrastructure.



Strategically located in Tunari, the development offers quick access to Pipera, Henri Coandă International Airport, Băneasa Shopping City, and the leading international schools in Northern Bucharest. At the same time, VIVO Residence delivers a balanced lifestyle in one of the capital's fastest-growing residential areas, offering strong long-term capital appreciation potential.



VIVO Residence joins the NBI portfolio at a time when Northern Bucharest and the Tunari area continue to strengthen their position among the region's most attractive residential and investment destinations. Accelerated infrastructure development, proximity to major business hubs, international schools, and Henri Coandă International Airport, combined with increasing demand for premium individual homes, are transforming the area into one of the capital's strongest long-term growth markets. Within this context, the addition of VIVO Residence further expands NBI's portfolio with a project that meets the expectations of modern homeowners while offering investors an asset with significant appreciation potential.



The project's architecture is signed by Eduard Năstăsoiu, one of Romania's leading architects, with a concept centered around contemporary design, functionality, and timeless aesthetics.



VIVO Residence has been designed with a strong focus on energy efficiency, construction quality, and long-term living comfort. Each turnkey villa features underfloor heating powered by a heat pump, premium triple-glazed windows, high-quality finishes, a private garden, two parking spaces, and infrastructure prepared for photovoltaic panels. The community also includes playgrounds, landscaped green areas, and dedicated leisure spaces, creating a modern and sustainable living environment.

"At North Bucharest Investments, we are building one of Romania's most comprehensive residential ecosystems, and every project we add to our portfolio must create value for both homeowners and investors. VIVO Residence stood out through the quality of its development, the architecture designed by Eduard Năstăsoiu, its outstanding location, and its strong long-term appreciation potential. This partnership strengthens our portfolio with a development that meets the highest standards while reinforcing our mission of connecting investors with the market's most valuable opportunities through specialized consultancy, technology, and exclusive access to carefully selected residential projects." said Vlad Musteață, CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

"VIVO Residence is not a high-volume development, but a community of 73 villas built with a level of discipline rarely found on the local market, from materials personally selected by the developer and milestone-based payment schedules aligned with actual construction progress, to complete legal transparency for every buyer. We chose North Bucharest Investments because they have built something few companies have achieved in Northern Bucharest: a genuine community of sophisticated buyers and investors, supported by a technology platform that helps them discover the right opportunities quickly. This partnership connects us with an audience that truly understands the value of what we have created." said Cristian Andrei, VIVO Residence.

The integration of VIVO Residence into the NBI portfolio reflects the company's strategy of bringing together Romania's most relevant residential developments within a comprehensive ecosystem that connects buyers and investors with carefully selected projects through specialized consultancy.



North Bucharest Investments is one of Romania's fastest-growing real estate consultancy and brokerage companies, specializing in premium residential and investment properties across Northern Bucharest. The company provides access to more than 4,000 properties and 100+ residential developments, working alongside approximately 80 real estate developers, nearly 40% of whom are represented on an exclusive basis.



To provide buyers and investors with faster access to the market's best opportunities, North Bucharest Investments has developed the first AI-powered real estate application dedicated to Bucharest's residential market. The platform brings together more than 1,400 completed properties and 100+ residential developments, offering AI Search, Property Tinder, personalized recommendations, and real-time alerts that enable users to discover opportunities faster and make more informed investment decisions.



Download the North Bucharest App for free



Winner of multiple national and international real estate awards, North Bucharest Investments is recognized for its excellence in investment consultancy, the representation of leading residential developers, and its contribution to the professionalization of Romania's real estate market. Through its experienced team and exclusive access to some of the market's most attractive residential opportunities, the company delivers integrated solutions for buyers, investors, and developers, facilitating access to properties and developments with outstanding long-term growth and value appreciation potential.



*This is a press release.