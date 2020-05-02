Romanian lawmakers to vote no-confidence motion against Govt. on February 5

Romania’s Parliament will debate and vote in joint sitting on Wednesday, February 5, at 12.00, the no-confidence motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) after the Government took responsibility for re-introducing the election of mayors in two rounds, according to the decision of the the Permanent Bureaus of the chambers, News.ro reported.

The motion, entitled "Orban Government / PNL - privatization of Romanian democracy" and signed by 208 MPs from PSD and the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, was read on Monday in the Parliament.

The motion requires the votes of 233 MPs to pass, which would automatically lead to the fall of the Orban cabinet. PSD has 202 lawmakers while UDMR has 30. However, others may join the vote against the Government.

Former PM Victor Ponta, leader of Pro Romania party, said on Tuesday that a Government that violates the Romanians' fundamental rights to health and education must be punished, hinting that his party’s 24 MPs could also vote the motion, according to G4Media.ro.

According to Romania’s Constitution, the Government can take responsibility in front of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, in a joint session, on a program, a general policy statement or a draft law, and within three days from the presentation of the project the lawmakers can file a no-confidence motion. The Government is dismissed if the motion passes. If the executive is not dismissed, the draft law promoted by the Government is considered adopted.

