No-confidence motion against Romanian Govt. voted today

05 October 2021
Romania's Liberal Government is expected to be dismissed on October 5, upon a no-confidence motion in Parliament filed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and backed by both the reformist USR (formerly USR-PLUS) and the radical AUR. This will open the door to a period of deep uncertainty.

"All the scenarios are on the table," prime minister Florin Citu stated ahead of the vote, G4media.ro reported.

In fact, no plausible scenario with decent odds of gaining sufficient traction among conflicting parties can be realistically drafted.

PM Citu himself said that the Liberal Party (PNL) could not enter a new ruling coalition with the reformist USR if the MPs of the latter are backing Social Democrats' motion.

On a rather ironical note in line with his rhetoric over the previous days, PM Citu suggested that the parties overthrowing his Government may be willing to nominate a prime minister candidate.

"I will watch the new PSD-led coalition, including USR and AUR, if they have a plan. We [PNL] will see what proposal comes from this new majority. I believe that there will be a proposal a Social Democrat prime minister candidate, supported by USR and AUR," Citu also said.

A more credible scenario circulated recently regards PM Citu being repeatedly nominated by PNL despite past Constitutional Court rulings, according to G4media.ro

It would be, at least, a way to buy some time for the Liberals and President Klaus Iohannis, who seems not to have a plan B for the case USR doesn't unconditionally surrender. 

