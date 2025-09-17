Transport

Nine bids submitted to design new terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport

17 September 2025

Nine major engineering consortia have submitted bids to design and provide technical assistance for the new terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, in what officials describe as “the largest and most complex” airport infrastructure project in Romania.

Among the companies and consortia competing for the contract are Dar Al-Handasah, Electroproiect, Consis Proiect, Eurocerad International, Quadratum Architecture, Maristar Com, Setec International, Leviatan Design, and Concept Structure, along with their associated partners.

The estimated value of design and technical assistance services is EUR 40 million, with evaluation of the bids scheduled to conclude by December 5, 2025.

The Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) said the future terminal will cover 176,000 square meters and is projected to handle up to 30 million passengers annually by 2040, with a capacity of 6,500 passengers per hour.

Plans for the modern facility include at least 48 new aircraft stands, a minimum of 20 boarding bridges, advanced baggage handling and security systems, spacious passenger areas, retail and leisure zones, and multimodal connections to both road and rail networks.

The implementation period is set at 126 months, but CNAB mentioned that construction will be modular to match the phased growth of air traffic. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

