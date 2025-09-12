Govt. approves 10-year development plan for Bucharest Băneasa Airport, including new terminal and hangar

The Romanian government has approved a long-term strategy to expand and modernize Bucharest’s Băneasa “Aurel Vlaicu” International Airport, including the construction of a new passenger terminal and a hangar for general aviation, the authorities announced.

The plan, covering the period 2025–2035, aims to boost the airport’s peak-hour processing capacity from 600 to at least 800 passengers per hour, according to the National Company of Bucharest Airports (CNAB), as quoted by News.ro. The program also foresees runway upgrades and a complete overhaul of the airport’s movement areas.

At present, Băneasa Airport’s terminal can handle 600 passengers per hour, with a heavier load on arrivals than departures. The modernization effort will rebalance the flows to ensure 200 passengers per hour for Schengen and non-Schengen departures, respectively, and the same for arrivals.

The project includes the construction of a new passenger terminal with direct access to runways, taxiways, and platforms, as well as supporting infrastructure such as access roads, public parking, and technical zones. CNAB said options for expanding the terminal footprint include using adjacent land or acquiring nearby properties through purchase or expropriation.

In addition, the plan includes a new hangar and facilities for general aviation, designed to strengthen maintenance and aircraft handling capabilities.

The airport’s existing platform will undergo major repairs, while new platforms will be aligned with future terminals and hangar areas to maximize efficiency and safety.

According to the same source, environmental measures, including a noise-reduction program for surrounding communities, will also be part of the development.

Funding for the investment package will come from a mix of CNAB’s own resources, bank loans, public funds, and other legally constituted sources, in line with European Union state aid rules.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)