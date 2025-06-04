Beloved Greek artist Nikos Vertis is set to perform in Bucharest’s central Constitution Square for the first time in September 2025, during the Unforgettable Festival.

Known for his unmistakable voice, Vertis will take the stage on Thursday, September 11, and share the stage with Romanian singer Andra in a premiere duet.

“The collaboration between the two artists will be a unique moment, prepared exclusively for the festival, a musical dialogue between two worlds that meet through voice, emotion, and energy,” the organizers said.

After Vertis’ performance, on Friday, September 12, Andrea Bocelli, the famous Italian tenor, returns to Bucharest for an unforgettable concert. Gheorghe Zamfir, the master of the Romanian pan flute, will take the stage the same day in a special performance: "Celebrating Zamfir."

Saturday evening, September 13, is dedicated to artistic excellence and contrasting energies. José Carreras, the legendary Spanish tenor, will offer the audience a gala concert, while Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins will add emotion. The same day, two-time Eurovision winner Loreen will dazzle the crowd.

Alongside them, Arash will turn the atmosphere into an explosive party with his international hits, and Subcarpați Symphonic will bring a spectacular fusion between urban folklore and symphonic orchestra, in an entirely new show conducted by David Giménez.

The Unforgettable Festival takes place between September 11 and 13, and daily tickets for the festival start at RON 199 (EUR 40). Access is easily available through the platform iabilet.ro or the official website unforgettablefestival.com. Three-day passes are also available.

(Photo source: press release)