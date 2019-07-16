Media: Sponsor awards Romania’s Simona Halep after Wimbledon win

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep will receive a USD 1 million bonus from sponsor Nike after her Wimbledon win, local Prosport.ro reported.

Halep already received EUR 2.5 million worth of prize money for the victory at Wimbledon.

Throughout her career, Halep received money prizes amounting to a total of USD 33.2 million, the fifth best performance in women's tennis. The leader is Serena Williams, with USD 90.3 million, according to Mediafax.

Last year, Nike took out an outdoor ad in Madison Square, in New York, to celebrate Halep’s win at Roland Garros, her first Grand Slam title.

The partnership signed with Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep is one of Nike’s biggest signings, according to a Top 5 made by Baseline.tennis.com. Halep receives USD 1.7 million a year from the American giant.

(Photo: Simona Halep Facebook Page)

