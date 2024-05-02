Romanian president promulgates Wind Offshore Law, details to be set by June 2025

The law that regulates investment in offshore wind energy projects will enter into force on May 30, after the bill was promulgated by the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the Ministry of Energy announced on April 30. However, the key details, including the royalties, will be set and approved by the government by mid-2025.

“Romania is the first country on the Black Sea with a regulatory framework for offshore wind energy,” according to a ministry’s press release quoted by Economica.net.

The Romanian officials expect the first such project to begin electricity delivery to the national power grid in 2032.

To regulate the investment projects in offshore wind projects, the ministry will compile a study to define procedures for the concession, exploration, construction, and exploitation activities of offshore wind power plants.

Also, based on the study, by March 31, 2025, the government will approve the offshore wind perimeters, and by June 30, 2025, the subsequent law enforcement acts, after which the Ministry of Energy will initiate a competitive procedure for awarding concession contracts.

Until June 30, 2025, the government will also set and enact, based on the results of the study, the size of the royalty that the concessionaires will pay to the Romanian state.

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)