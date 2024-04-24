Behind the Scenes of the International School of Bucharest’s Student’s Led TEDx

Partner Content

‘Small actions influence significant and unforeseen consequences’ This is the root of the Butterfly Effect and the theme behind the inaugural edition of TEDx ISB. We are thrilled to share the resounding success of this event’s first edition, held on the 6th of April 2024.

TEDx events are independently organised events that follow the same structure and format of the globally renowned TED Talks. As organisers, the biggest reward we could have was seeing the event day run smoothly in tandem with the sentiment of believing we managed to ignite inspiration to young minds through the transformative ideas and thought provoking speeches we tried to deliver.

With the theme of the Butterfly Effect in mind we started curating a diverse lineup of speakers whose experiences embodied the spirit of our theme. From lawyers who showcased the effect of the butterfly effect in altering the legal system to parenting experts dedicated to the goal of improving familial relationships, we considered the speaker list a crucial aspect of the event into which we poured our hearts and skills to guarantee a success. Organising TEDxISB was no small feat. Months of meticulous planning, brainstorming sessions, and collaboration went into shaping this event.

Saturday, 6th of April. The day of the event ﬁnally came. The excitement was palpable as attendees started appearing in the theatre, eager to be inspired. Looking back one of the highlights of the day was witnessing the power of connection through dialogue as participants reneged in lovely discussions during our networking breaks. The exchange of ideas and perspectives further underscores the profound impact of small actions in fostering meaningful connections and inﬂuencing positive change.

Blue kaleidoscopes of butterﬂies ﬂuttered around the stage and crimson red ﬂowers blossomed around the TEDx letters; ISB history was about to be made. The event gave 10 speakers from all walks of life the opportunity to share their wisdom and insight on the theme of the event. One after the other, our speakers, both students and adults, ﬁlled the stage with their presence and unique ideas told through engaging stories.

Everything from scientiﬁc phenomena to familial relationships and habit-creation was dissected on stage, taking the audience through a carefully curated journey that explored every corner of the Butterﬂy Effect. A galaxy of ideas revealed itself in the dim theatre, an interconnected constellation being carefully woven – and together, the speakers walked our audience through the marvel of the Butterﬂy Effect.

The theme was applied to the lives of teenagers ﬁrst, inciting them to take control of their lives and begin with small, good deeds that extend like a fractal spreading its’ limbs into the lives of others. Then, the adverse perspective was explored, imploring parents to rethink the little aspects of their relationship with their children.

Audience’s members were taught how to build long-lasting habits through small, effortless steps, and how the fragility of our memories should not be underestimated. A compelling speech dived into the essence of pedagogical needs of children nowadays, and another brilliant speaker divulged the intimate relationship between empathy in the judicial system and judicial reforms. The Butterﬂy Effect was also applied in the arts, with both an artist and actress explaining the importance of small actions in their respective ﬁelds, and our titular devil’s advocate of the event presented an antithesis in the culmination of the event, urging us to also take into consideration other theories alongside the Butterﬂy Effect. Finally, NASA’s youngest analogue astronaut retold her compelling experiences in a life-changing mission and stressed the importance of accountability and meticulous planning – it saved her life, and perhaps one day it might save our audience’s in unexpected ways!

It was with immense pleasure and pride that we awarded our speakers, volunteers and organising team for their tireless hard work, but it was also with heavy hearts that the day ended. As our audience members eventually ﬁled out of the theatre, we were ﬁlled with a sense of hope that our event had managed to knock down the ﬁrst domino, and from there on out a chain reaction would be unleashed, the effects of which would be felt in the lives of our attendees and in the wider community of which they were a part of.

We would like to thank once more every speaker, participant, and volunteer that helped create the ﬁrst-ever edition of TEDx International School of Bucharest, and who helped make it an unforgettable event.

An article written by Maia S., ISB Student.

