Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 14:32
Sports
Partnership with Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep, among Nike’s biggest signings
10 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The partnership signed with Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep is one of Nike’s biggest signings, according to a Top 5 made by Baseline.tennis.com.

Halep receives USD 1.7 million a year from the American giant, five times less than Naomi Osaka, the current No.1 in the WTA singles ranking, local Mediafax reported. Osaka announced last week that she would leave Adidas and sign with Nike.

But Serena Williams ranks first in the Top 5 of Nike’s biggest signings compiled by Baseline.tennis.com, followed by Pete Sampras on second and Simona Halep on third.

“After her longtime partnership with Adidas ended, Halep entered 2018 without a clothing sponsor. Proving that clothes do not make the player, she won her first tournament of the year in Shenzhen, then reached the Australian Open final. Nike entered the scene soon after that, and was there in time for her first Grand Slam title at the French Open,” Baseline.tennis.com wrote about Simona Halep.

The top is completed by Sloane Stephens (at number 4) and Jim Courier (at number 5).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Simona Halep)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/10/2019 - 14:32
Sports
Partnership with Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep, among Nike’s biggest signings
10 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The partnership signed with Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep is one of Nike’s biggest signings, according to a Top 5 made by Baseline.tennis.com.

Halep receives USD 1.7 million a year from the American giant, five times less than Naomi Osaka, the current No.1 in the WTA singles ranking, local Mediafax reported. Osaka announced last week that she would leave Adidas and sign with Nike.

But Serena Williams ranks first in the Top 5 of Nike’s biggest signings compiled by Baseline.tennis.com, followed by Pete Sampras on second and Simona Halep on third.

“After her longtime partnership with Adidas ended, Halep entered 2018 without a clothing sponsor. Proving that clothes do not make the player, she won her first tournament of the year in Shenzhen, then reached the Australian Open final. Nike entered the scene soon after that, and was there in time for her first Grand Slam title at the French Open,” Baseline.tennis.com wrote about Simona Halep.

The top is completed by Sloane Stephens (at number 4) and Jim Courier (at number 5).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Simona Halep)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates

Get in Touch with Us