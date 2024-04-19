Romania closer to admission into US Visa Waiver Program, government says

Romania is inching closer to admission into the US Visa Waiver Program, a national strategic objective, according to the government.

The country is increasingly close to meeting the technical criteria for joining. To be part of the program, countries need to have an applicant refusal rate below 3%. To reach this goal, the government says that the support of all Romanians who hold or have held a US B1/B2 visa is needed.

“Renewing it in the next six months can ensure our success,” the government said about such visas for business or tourism.

A meeting on Romania’s inclusion in the program recently took place at the Victoria Palace with the participation of Romanian and American officials. The American side was represented by Ms. Rena Bitter, the Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs from the US Department of State, accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Bucharest, Ms. Kathleen Kavalec, and Consul General John Gimbel, according to Digi24.

The Romanian prime minister, but also figures like tennis star Simona Halep, encouraged Romanians to renew their visas to help get the refusal rate below 3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com)