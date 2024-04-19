Politics

Romania closer to admission into US Visa Waiver Program, government says

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is inching closer to admission into the US Visa Waiver Program, a national strategic objective, according to the government. 

The country is increasingly close to meeting the technical criteria for joining. To be part of the program, countries need to have an applicant refusal rate below 3%. To reach this goal, the government says that the support of all Romanians who hold or have held a US B1/B2 visa is needed.

“Renewing it in the next six months can ensure our success,” the government said about such visas for business or tourism.

A meeting on Romania’s inclusion in the program recently took place at the Victoria Palace with the participation of Romanian and American officials. The American side was represented by Ms. Rena Bitter, the Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs from the US Department of State, accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Bucharest, Ms. Kathleen Kavalec, and Consul General John Gimbel, according to Digi24.

The Romanian prime minister, but also figures like tennis star Simona Halep, encouraged Romanians to renew their visas to help get the refusal rate below 3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Romania closer to admission into US Visa Waiver Program, government says

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is inching closer to admission into the US Visa Waiver Program, a national strategic objective, according to the government. 

The country is increasingly close to meeting the technical criteria for joining. To be part of the program, countries need to have an applicant refusal rate below 3%. To reach this goal, the government says that the support of all Romanians who hold or have held a US B1/B2 visa is needed.

“Renewing it in the next six months can ensure our success,” the government said about such visas for business or tourism.

A meeting on Romania’s inclusion in the program recently took place at the Victoria Palace with the participation of Romanian and American officials. The American side was represented by Ms. Rena Bitter, the Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs from the US Department of State, accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Bucharest, Ms. Kathleen Kavalec, and Consul General John Gimbel, according to Digi24.

The Romanian prime minister, but also figures like tennis star Simona Halep, encouraged Romanians to renew their visas to help get the refusal rate below 3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2024
Culture
Salvator Rosa painting stolen from Oxford, recovered in Romania and returned to the UK
19 April 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Palm Sunday and Easter fairs
19 April 2024
Culture
Venice Biennale 2024: Romanian pavilion opens with Șerban Savu’s exhibition What Work Is
18 April 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Premier Energy announces intention to launch EUR 125 mln IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18 April 2024
Startup
Startup co-founded by Romanian targets EUR 7 mln to advance hyperloop technology for high-speed transportation
18 April 2024
Defense
Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center
18 April 2024
Transport
Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar
18 April 2024
Energy
Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead