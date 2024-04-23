The Romanian Company ASSIST Software has a booth at the Hannover Messe 2024 Tech Fair

News from Companies

Following their successful showcase at CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of this year, ASSIST Software is now taking part in Hannover Messe 2024. The event held annually in Germany represents an opportunity to shine light on Romanian software engineers' creativity and fantastic abilities.

Participants and visitors can meet the team at HALL 7, STAND B52. However, meetings can also be booked online for more straightforward communication with representatives eager to discuss potentially ground-breaking projects and new tech trends.

A Legacy of Disruption

Since its inception in 1992, ASSIST Software has delivered disruptive solutions to over 300 international clients across a wide range of industries, including energy, healthcare, education, entertainment, sustainability, and IoT.

Since taking an innovative approach to tech challenges, ASSIST Software has been regarded as a qualified technical partner within its client community and by the industry leaders it has worked with.

"We were introduced to ASSIST Software in the early days of building Stratify Technologies, Inc., and we've collaborated ever since. They've been amazing partners and a seamless extension of our team," said Brian Camposano, Founder and CEO of Stratify Technologies, in a social media post when discussing their services.

Up to Date with All Industry Trends

While Hannover Messe focuses heavily on industrial technology, it also encompasses various other sectors, such as energy, healthcare, and transportation. Many industries increasingly rely on custom software solutions to meet their needs.

ASSIST Software takes trends and translates them into actionable strategies designed to benefit the businesses they work with.

A central theme at trade fairs like Hannover Messe is digital transformation. Companies seek ways to leverage technology to improve their operations and stay competitive. Software Engineering Services can be a vital part of a successful digital transformation strategy, which ASSIST Software designs with the welfare of companies in mind.

Their dedicated engineers become an extension of their client's team, collaborating to develop the perfect digital ecosystem for business needs.

Hot Topics for Big Companies

In pursuit of better processes and advancements, ASSIST Software tackles the complex concept of composable architecture. This type of architecture allows for building systems from independent components that can be easily scaled up or down as needed. This flexibility is crucial for businesses facing fluctuating demands or growth.

Many attendees might be showcasing or seeking solutions that are still under development. Composable architecture allows for rapid prototyping by enabling the easy integration of pre-built modules. ASSIST Software claims they can expedite the development process and allow for faster adaptation to changing market needs.

AI Integration is Paramount

Machine Learning and Data Engineering are now important subjects when discussing Industry 4.0. The level of automatization that AI permits has sparked a new industrial revolution, and ASSIST Software offers a comprehensive suite of AI solutions designed to drive real-world results. These include MLOps, process automation, data extraction, Natural Language Processing (NLP), neural networks, and generative AI.

With AI expertise and projects under way, the Suceava company has received badges of recognition for its artificial intelligence endeavors. One such accolade has been bestowed on them by the business review website Clutch. Due to the many positive testimonials the company has gathered from clients, it has been deemed among the best AI experts in Romania.

His Excellency Adriana Stănescu, Romania's ambassador to Germany, at the ASSIST Software stand

A Trustworthy Digital Transformation Partner

"ASSIST Software offers seamless integration for maximum impact, as evidenced by our ongoing collaboration with companies all over the world. We're confident that, from a technical point of view, ASSIST Software is a stellar choice. However, our adaptability and passion for innovation make us the absolute optimal pick," said Alexandru Nistor, VP of Process Improvements at ASSIST Software.

Participants must visit the RomaniaIT stand in Hall 7 to meet with the four representatives at Hannover Messe 2024, arguably one of the largest industrial tech shows in the world. For more efficient time management, visitors can also pre-book a meeting with ASSIST Software on their dedicated website.

__

*This is a Press release.