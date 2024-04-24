Techsylvania 2024: Your gateway to innovation, inspiration, and networking excellence

News from Companies

Techsylvania, the premier tech conference renowned for its ability to unite visionaries in the world of technology, is gearing up for its highly anticipated event in 2024. With a focus on fostering collaboration, sparking innovation, and providing unparalleled networking opportunities, Techsylvania 2024 promises to be an event like no other.

Among the most exciting aspects of Techsylvania 2024 is its lineup of speakers, which reads like a who's who of the tech world. Attendees can expect to hear from founders of global technology titans such as

These industry leaders will share their insights, experiences, and visions for the future, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and inspiration.

In addition to founders, Techsylvania 2024 will feature CEOs, CTOs, and CPOs from some of the world's most innovative companies, including Mobileye, WPP, Brex, Grab, and SiriusXM. Technical experts from LinkedIn and Front will also be on hand to provide deep dives into cutting-edge technologies and trends shaping the industry.

But Techsylvania 2024 is not just about listening to speakers; it's also about forging connections and building relationships. One of the highlights of this year's event is the B2B matchmaking area, a dedicated space where attendees can schedule one-on-one meetings with fellow conference-goers using an app. This unique networking opportunity allows attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

As a special incentive for readers, Techsylvania is offering a 25% discount on Builder and Premium Tickets with the code "Tech25"

Techsylvania 2024 is also introducing a new concept called "Office Hours with Investors," designed to provide exclusive opportunities for Premium Ticket holders to engage with investors from around the world. During these private meetings, founders will have the chance to pitch their business plans directly to investors, opening doors to potential funding and mentorship opportunities.

"We're thrilled to introduce Office Hours as part of Techsylvania 2024," says Vlad Ciurca, Co-founder of Techsylvania. "This new initiative underscores our commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. We believe that by connecting entrepreneurs with investors, we can help catalyze the next wave of innovation and drive positive change in the tech industry."

Among Techyslvania`s supporters of innovation and technology are: UniCredit Bank, MTD Technology, Accenture, METRO.digital, Ebury

Techsylvania is the largest technology growth platform in Romania and one of the most significant technology events in Eastern Europe. Specialists from all over the world discuss revolutionary ideas in a space that facilitates valuable interactions between large companies in Romania, entrepreneurs, startups, and investment funds. The event was created in 2014 by Oana Petruș and Vlad Ciurcă. The number of participants in the event increases annually, with over 5,000 participants present at the last edition.

