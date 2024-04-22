Renera Energy Romania announces the development of a 37-hectare Floating Photovoltaic Project

News from Companies

Renera Energy Romania proudly announces the launch of the development phase for the largest floating photovoltaic project in Romania. With a vision to revolutionize renewable energy in the country, Renera Energy is set to develop a power plant with an estimated capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) on 37 hectares of water in Brăila County.

Led by CEO Marc R. Steib, Renera Energy Romania is striving to be at the forefront of pioneering sustainable energy solutions in the country, stating that the company’s focus is utility-scale ground-mounted agro PV and BESS projects. “Even though Romania has permitting and grid challenges, we at Renera Energy are dedicated to supporting the Romanian transition to green energy production and storage. With our team of qualified in-house engineers and project managers, we strive to be one of the leading developers in sustainable renewable energy technology.”

As part of the Renera Group, which boasts a workforce of 200 employees across Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Romania, Renera Energy Romania is rapidly expanding its presence. With a current team of 12 employees in Romania, the subsidiary aims to expand its workforce to 20 by the end of the year, focusing on strengthening the teams of Origination, Business Development, and Permitting/Engineering.

The 37-hectare floating photovoltaic park with an estimated power capacity of 50 megawatts (MW), marks a significant milestone in Romania's renewable energy landscape.

"With the essential support of the authorities, we are turning our dream into reality - the floating photovoltaic project will be the symbol of a collaboration that paves the way for a revolutionary energy future in Romania," expressed Andreea-Geanina Solomonesc, Permitting Manager at Renera Energy Romania.

In parallel with the new floating project, Renera Energy Romania is actively engaged in other initiatives, including Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) and ground-mounted photovoltaic projects. These endeavors emphasize the company's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector in Romania, while bringing financial opportunities to the community of non-productive land owners.

