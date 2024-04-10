Large cereal farm with own silos in North-Eastern Romania on sale for EUR 32 mln

Partner Content

An institutional grade 4,000-hectare farm in Botosani country, North-Eastern Romania, is currently on sale at Brown & Co. The farm also comes equipped with four large silo storage bins for crops with a total capacity of 12,000 tonnes.

The company that operates the farm was set up and started buying land in 2007. It currently controls 3,988 hectares of land, of which 3,072 hectares are owned, and 916 hectares are leased from other owners.

Most of the land is located in five communes in Botosani county, in the plains between the rivers Siret and Prut. The soils in the area are high-quality clay loams suitable for cereal, oilseed and sugarbeet crops, among others.

Of the company’s landbank, 2,000 hectares are currently farmed through a Joint Venture agreement that ends after the 2024 harvest. The rest of the land is rented out to local farmers based on one-year contracts.

Corn and wheat are the main crops on the 2,000 hectares farmed under the JV agreement, followed by soya beans, oilseed rape, sunflowers, barley and alfalfa. In 2023, the yield for corn was about 8 tonnes per hectare and the yield for wheat was close to 7 tonnes per hectare. For soya beans and sunflower seeds, the yields were around 2.5 tonnes per hectare.

The farm also comes with a 5.6-hectare base, which harbors a flat-floor storage facility that can store about 4,000 tonnes of crops and four large silo storage bins with a capacity of 3,000 tons each. The farm base also has a green bin with a 300-ton capacity, an auto silo for deliveries at 200 tonnes, and a covered reception pit area with a continuous flow gas dryer.

The farm base includes an office building that also has accommodation facilities for the farm manager and a three-bedroom detached house with an orchard. The company currently has seven employees but comes with no machinery, as it is operated in a joint venture.

The potential buyer will get 100% of the shares in the Romanian company that owns the farm, according to Monika Banasiak from Brown & Co.

The company has zero loans to third parties and has not participated in any subsidy schemes, as all investments and land acquisitions have been funded by the shareholders.

For more details about this property, please email Monika Banasiak (m.banasiak@brown-co.pl).

*This is Partner Content edited by Romania-Insider for Brown&Co.