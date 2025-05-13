Over 70 museums across Romania join 2025 Night of Museums this weekend

Over 70 museums across Romania will open their doors after hours for the 21st edition of Night of Museums, one of the country's most anticipated cultural events. Held on the night of May 17, the event offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore exhibitions, installations, and creative activities in an unconventional, late-night setting.

From major national institutions to local and rural museums, the initiative spans the entire country, transforming cultural spaces into centers of social and artistic engagement. On the list are major county and municipal museums, popular Bucharest venues such as the Romanian Peasant Museum and the Antipa Museum, as well as other institutions such as city halls, including the one of the capital, or zoos, such as the one in Tg Mureș.

Supported for the first time by Romania's Ministry of Culture, the Night of Museums reaffirms the role of museums as key players in cultural life and social development, according to the National Network of Museums in Romania.

Updates are being shared here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rețeaua Națională a Muzeelor din România)