Romania's newly elected president Nicușor Dan visits Poland to back pro-EU presidential candidate

Romania's president-elect, Nicușor Dan, paid a visit to Poland on May 25, his first foreign visit since the elections. He participated in the Million Hearts March, organized in support of pro-European presidential candidate Rafał Trzaskowski, where he gave a speech to Poles.

"Believe in your victory, as we believed in ours," Nicușor Dan told the Poles present at the rally, as reported by G4media.ro.

He also conveyed, in Polish, that "last week Romania won, and this week Poland will win."

The second round of the Polish presidential election on June 2 is set to be a tight contest between Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and Law and Justice-backed Karol Nawrocki. Romania's isolationist leader, George Simion, also paid a visit to Poland in support of Nawrocki just before being defeated by Nicușor Dan in the runoff of the Romanian presidential elections.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on May 25 to show their support for both candidates in next week's presidential election in Poland, which the government sees as crucial to its democratic reform efforts, Reuters reported.

Before the march in Poland, Romania's newly elected president, Nicușor Dan, also met with Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)