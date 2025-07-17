Politics

Romanian president travels to Berlin for talks with German leaders, business community

17 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan will pay an official visit to Berlin, Germany, on Friday, July 18, the Presidential Administration announced.

The visit, taking place at the invitation of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, includes official talks with both president Steinmeier and German chancellor Friedrich Merz. President Dan will also meet with German business leaders and representatives of the Romanian community in Germany.

Discussions will focus on strengthening economic and investment cooperation, particularly in defense, energy, automotive, and industrial sectors, as well as on enhanced coordination on European affairs, security, and defense. 

Germany is Romania’s main economic partner and a key contributor to European security, according to the official statement.

The agenda also includes continued support for Ukraine, efforts toward a just and lasting peace, backing for Moldova’s European path, maintaining EU unity and global competitiveness, and advancing transatlantic relations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romanian president travels to Berlin for talks with German leaders, business community

17 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan will pay an official visit to Berlin, Germany, on Friday, July 18, the Presidential Administration announced.

The visit, taking place at the invitation of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, includes official talks with both president Steinmeier and German chancellor Friedrich Merz. President Dan will also meet with German business leaders and representatives of the Romanian community in Germany.

Discussions will focus on strengthening economic and investment cooperation, particularly in defense, energy, automotive, and industrial sectors, as well as on enhanced coordination on European affairs, security, and defense. 

Germany is Romania’s main economic partner and a key contributor to European security, according to the official statement.

The agenda also includes continued support for Ukraine, efforts toward a just and lasting peace, backing for Moldova’s European path, maintaining EU unity and global competitiveness, and advancing transatlantic relations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s map of salaries shows Bucharest and western counties on top, south lagging behind
17 July 2025
Justice
Romania’s former tourism minister Elena Udrea released on parole
17 July 2025
Politics
Arizona to be first US state to open trade office in Romania, says Embassy
17 July 2025
Transport
UAE’s Etihad Airways to connect Bucharest to Abu Dhabi from March 2026
17 July 2025
Politics
Romanian data watchdog fines Călin Georgescu for unlawful use of cookies, data collection on his website
17 July 2025
Defense
Romania expands voluntary military service to replace aging reservists
17 July 2025
Business
ROCA Investments exits from Artesana dairy after five years
17 July 2025
M&A
Romania’s Dedeman makes first international move with acquisition of Praktiker Hellas in Greece