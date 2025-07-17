Romanian president travels to Berlin for talks with German leaders, business community

Romanian president Nicușor Dan will pay an official visit to Berlin, Germany, on Friday, July 18, the Presidential Administration announced.

The visit, taking place at the invitation of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, includes official talks with both president Steinmeier and German chancellor Friedrich Merz. President Dan will also meet with German business leaders and representatives of the Romanian community in Germany.

Discussions will focus on strengthening economic and investment cooperation, particularly in defense, energy, automotive, and industrial sectors, as well as on enhanced coordination on European affairs, security, and defense.

Germany is Romania’s main economic partner and a key contributor to European security, according to the official statement.

The agenda also includes continued support for Ukraine, efforts toward a just and lasting peace, backing for Moldova’s European path, maintaining EU unity and global competitiveness, and advancing transatlantic relations.

