Romania will remain staunch NATO member, focus on defense investments, newly-elected president Nicușor Dan says
Romania will remain a staunch ally in NATO while focusing on defense investments, newly-elected president Nicușor Dan said after a call with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.
“Romania will continue to be a staunch ally. At the same time, we count on @NATO to deliver ironclad security for Romania. We will focus on defense investments to strengthen the transatlantic bond, which is vital for both Romania and the Alliance,” Dan said in a message shared on X.
Just spoke with @SecGenNATO. I assured him that Romania will continue to be a staunch Ally. At the same time, we count on @NATO to deliver ironclad security for Romania. We will focus on defense investments to strengthen the transatlantic bond which is vital for both Romania and…— Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) May 19, 2025
In his turn, Rutte pointed to the work ahead “to ensure our shared security through a strong NATO.”
Just had a call with @NicusorDanRO to congratulate him on his election win. We have important work ahead to ensure our shared security through a strong NATO. Looking forward to working together, including in the run up to the #NATOSummit in The Hague!— Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) May 19, 2025
The two had a call following Dan’s presidential win as Rutte added to a list of European leaders who congratulated the Bucharest mayor since the results were announced in the early hours of May 19.
Dan gathered 53.60% of the votes in the second round, defeating ultranationalist leader George Simion, the leader of the hard-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), who received 46.40%.
(Photo: Dreamstock/ Dreamstime)
