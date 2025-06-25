Romanian president Nicușor Dan meets UK PM Keir Starmer at NATO summit

Romanian president Nicușor Dan met with UK prime minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday morning, June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. The meeting brought together Romania’s full official delegation, including presidential security advisor Cristian Diaconescu, newly appointed foreign minister Oana Țoiu, defence minister Ionuț Moșteanu, and Romania’s permanent representative to NATO, Dan Neculăescu, according to Euronews Romania.

In a statement posted on Facebook, president Dan described the encounter as “a true honor,” reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship between Romania and the United Kingdom as strategic partners and NATO allies.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the fields of security and defence, with particular emphasis on countering hybrid and cyber threats. The two leaders also addressed the strategic importance of the Black Sea region and the need for close coordination in facing current security challenges.

In separate posts on social media, Nicușor Dan also shared pictures from brief meetings with other leaders at the summit, such US president Donald Trump, Canadian PM Mark Carney, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)