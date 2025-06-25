Defense minister reaffirms Romania’s role as trusted NATO ally at The Hague summit

Defense minister Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu emphasized Romania’s unwavering commitment to NATO’s collective defense and transatlantic unity during a working dinner with allied counterparts on Tuesday, June 24, held on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague.

“Romania remains a reliable ally, deeply committed to strengthening NATO’s defense and deterrence posture. We support increased defense investment as a reflection of our responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security. At the same time, we are making sustained efforts to meet capability targets and to reinforce our national defense industry,” the Romanian minister stated.

Hosted by the Dutch minister of defense, the high-level meeting gathered representatives from across the Alliance to discuss key strategic issues shaping NATO’s future posture.

Talks focused on the Alliance’s ongoing structural transformation, including efforts to build a credible defense and deterrence framework based on a modern command-and-control architecture, multidomain-capable forces, and enhanced power projection and logistics capabilities.

Participants also reviewed NATO’s new defense investment plan, which targets a defense spending level of 5% of GDP by 2035, alongside discussions on force generation and capability development to support an effective deterrence and defense posture. Additional topics included the strengthening of Europe’s defense industry and current security developments impacting Euro-Atlantic stability.

Romania’s president Nicușor Dan also participates in the NATO summit of heads of state and government held on June 24-25 in The Hague.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)