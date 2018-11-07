12 °C
Bucharest
Nov 07, 14:08

Romanian senator wants to change self-defense law after being robbed

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian senator Niculae Badalau, of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), wants to change the law on self-defense, after thieves robbed his mansion last weekend.

Badalau and his wife and daughter were at home sleeping when the robbery took place.

“I think that when someone breaks into your home, your family is threatened. You should be able to take extreme measures. I think this is normal,” Badalau said on Tuesday, November 6, according to local Digi24.

He added that his wife and daughter are traumatized following this incident.

The senator’s family were sleeping upstairs when the thieves broke in, apparently using a key, and robbed the place. They got away with jewelry and several other objects, including a loaded gun that the senator hadn’t secured. Badalau, who has had a gun license for 17 years, thus lost the right to carry a gun and was fined RON 5,000 (EUR 1.075).

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Niculae Badalau)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now