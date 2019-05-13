Video

Nicolas Cage, special guest at Romania’s TIFF festival

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage will be a special guest at this year’s edition of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where he will receive the Transylvania Trophy for his contribution to world cinema.

TIFF takes place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, between May 31 and June 9. The American actor will be in Cluj between May 31 and June 2.

A nephew of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, Cage studied at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. He made his debut in 1982, with a small part in the comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High. By the end of the 1980s he rose to international fame with roles in films including Francis Ford Coppola’s Peggy Sue Got Married, the Cohen brothers’ Raising Arizona, the Oscar winning-film Moonstruck, David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, which received a Palme d’Or in Cannes, or Vampire’s Kiss.

He received an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role as an alcoholic screenwriter in Mike Figgis’s 1995 Leaving Las Vegas. He went on to star in several box-office hits including The Rock, Face/Off, Con Air, and the romantic drama City of Angels, where he performed alongside Meg Ryan. In 2002, he received a second Oscar nomination for his role in Spike Jonze’s Adaptation. The same year, he made his debut as a director with Sonny, a film starring James Franco in the main role.

Cage filmed for the first time in Romania in 2010, in Bucharest and at Bran Castle for the blockbuster Ghost Rider - Spirit of Vengeance. In 2014, he returned to the country to film for Paul Schrader’s The Dying of the Light.

Cage will receive the Transylvania Trophy at a special event set to take place on June 1, in Cluj-Napoca’s Unirii Square. The public will afterwards get to watch the high-tech thriller Face/Off. On June 2, at the Banffy Castle in Bonțida will have the opportunity to watch another film starring Cage, namely Panos Cosmatos’s horror Mandy. Also on June 2, Cage will meet the public at a masterclass moderated by TIFF’s artistic director Mihai Chirilov.

(Photo: Nicolas Genin/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]