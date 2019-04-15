Historic house in Bucharest’s old Jewish quarter up for sale

The house of Nicolae Dinischiotu, a deputy economy minister during the reign of King Michael, is now up for sale, Artmark Historical Estate announced.

The building, with a starting price of EUR 4.5 million, is located in Bucharest’s former Jewish quarter. It is part of the Elias Jacques Street architectural ensemble, which is listed among the capital’s historical monuments.

The building, designed in an eclectic style with strong neoclassical features, was built during the late 19th century, with a commercial purpose. It has an interior yard of 60 sqm, and an associated plot of land of 239 sqm.

The building has several commercial premises on the ground floor: one facing I.C. Brătianu Blvd., the other Sfânta Vineri St., and the third one Elias Jacques St. The latter takes it name after industrialist, banker and landlord Jacques Manachem Elias, who was born in 1844 in Bucharest, in a Jewish family. A philanthropist, he donated his entire fortune to the Romanian Academy. He was an adviser to King Carol I of Romania.

The building underwent consolidation and renovation works between 1990 and 1992. It is located close to the Sf. Gheorghe Square, in downtown Bucharest.

(Photo: artmarkhistoricalestate.ro)

