Romania inaugurates NIBIRU – its first seaside entertainment resort

Romania officially inaugurated NIBIRU, the country's first dedicated seaside entertainment resort, on July 16, marking the launch of a new tourism concept on the Black Sea coast backed by more than EUR 50 million in private investment.

The opening follows the hosting of the Beach, Please! music festival earlier this month, which attracted around 600,000 visitors over five days, including approximately 30,000 foreign tourists, making it the largest edition of the event to date, G4media.ro reported.

After a year and a half of development, NIBIRU begins its first summer season with a programme spanning 46 days, featuring more than 150 events and performances by over 200 artists. The resort also includes more than 30 shops and restaurants.

According to the developers, the commercial component has a strong domestic focus, with 74 of the 82 vendors operating at the resort representing Romanian brands. The retail and food service spaces are fully leased for the 2026 season.

The first phase of the project involved private investment exceeding EUR 50 million.

Speaking at the inauguration, NIBIRU Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Andrei Șelaru, known publicly as Selly, said the project aims to transform the experience of Romania's seaside tourism.

"Today we are inaugurating a project that, five years ago, was an ambitious idea, and in the last two years it became a vision that we actively worked to achieve: that the Romanian seaside deserves a new generation of experiences," Șelaru said, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar. "From now on, after a day at the beach, visitors have a place where they can continue the day and where they will always find something to do."

The project is intended to diversify Romania's Black Sea tourism offering by combining festivals, entertainment, retail, and hospitality in a single destination, extending activity beyond the traditional beach experience. It also reflects a broader trend of private investment aimed at modernising the country's coastal tourism infrastructure.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nibiru)