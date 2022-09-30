News from companies: 300 employees and 30 years of innovation, at ASSIST Software in Suceava

Press Release

ASSIST Software, the company that put Suceava on Romania's IT companies map, celebrated its 30th anniversary in September.

The many national and, more importantly, international projects that ASSIST Software has worked on have helped establish it as a firm where innovation and passion for technology are essential to growth and success.

With a humble beginning, not very different from that of today's tech giants, the company from Suceava started its journey in 1992. With only three employees, ASSIST Software was born from the desire to offer solutions and support in a time when Romania was not yet familiar with Microsoft or even the mere concept of the World Wide Web.

Growth of a Romanian IT company

Over the past 30 years, ASSIST Software has grown hand in hand with its clients' need for quality services delivered in a timely manner. Thus, now more than 300 employees work on innovative software solutions.

Focused on developing complex software products, ASSIST Software delivers consistent and positive results with projects that involve custom applications, electronic payment platforms, electronic security, health and resource planning, and the entertainment industry and mobile games.

Projects start with innovative ideas

The variety of products and technologies also translates into ASSIST Software's client roster. The company has collaborated with Trimble, StatSports, Perion, HealthBeacon, and Uniphar, constantly expanding and evolving to meet the needs of software users of all ages. Young individuals choose mobile games, seniors benefit from apps that track prescription doses, and Champions League athletes use clever software to monitor their performance and health.

With a Gaming and Simulations department, ASSIST Software has released two mobile games (Hooman Invaders, Elly and the Ruby Atlas) and a variety of plugins to support Unity developers. Real-time Weather Plugin is one of the company’s innovative products in the Unity online store, which is highly appreciated by its users. This tool is unique among weather simulators with easy installation, excellent compatibility, and fast integration with other weather tools.

Education and innovation

ASSIST Software strongly emphasizes education since innovation cannot be achieved without ongoing improvement. Workshops and personal and professional development courses organized by ASSIST Academy are on the company’s weekly agenda.

Education programs within ASSIST Software offer developers the opportunity to obtain the highest international certifications. Thus, the company employs PMP-certified experts, Scrum Master certified, ISTQB certified, AWS Solutions Architects, Azure certified, C# certified, and more.

The best innovative minds

Fresh ideas are always welcomed. Every year, an innovation contest is organized in which any employee can present a well-thought-out software solution for a community issue. The competition, which is called Best Innovative Minds, is a team event, and each team must carefully set management roles and tasks, grow their ideas, and transform them into convincing prototypes.

A jury made up of ASSIST Software members and professors from the Computer Science Faculty of the Ștefan cel Mare University in Suceava spends a day at the ASSIST Software headquarters and carefully evaluates each project.

The projects that have brought notoriety to these competitions involve sustainability, care for the environment, HR and recruitment, virtual reality in education, and ingeniously used blockchain.

The importance of community

One such project, developed during Best Innovative Minds, is Autisma. This virtual assistant helps kids with autism improve their cognitive abilities. After a long phase of research and discovery, the ASSIST Software team developed an application with tangible benefits that received approval for national funding in September this year.

ASSIST Software's culture is one based on support and compassion. Therefore, Fundatia Umanitara ASSIST (The ASSIST Humanitarian Foundation) was founded this year. This affiliated organization supports various humanitarian cases, helps equip schools in Suceava, participates in greening and afforestation activities, and periodically advocates for and organizes blood donation campaigns.

In 30 years of activity, ASSIST Software has distinguished itself as a dynamic company. Employees' professional and personal development opportunities are multiple and cover a wide range of interests.

With a turnover rate under 5%, way below the industry average, it is safe to assume that the Romanian company will only continue to expand its influence on the IT and software development market.