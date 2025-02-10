Events

The New Year That Never Came: Romanian film screened at Sydney festival this week

10 February 2025

Bogdan Mureșanu’s The New Year That Never Came, the film tracking several interconnected stories right happening before the 1989 Revolution, will have its Australian premiere in Sydney at the Europa! Europa International Festival.

The film will be screened on February 15, 16, 23, 24, and 26.

The film written, directed, and produced by Mureșanu is also selected at the Glasgow Film Festival, with the British premiere set for March 7.

In January, it was presented in the USA, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, France, and Denmark.

The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and has been screening in cinemas in Romania and the Republic of Moldova since September 24, distributed by Forum Film. It was nominated for the European Film Awards in the European Discovery category 2024 – Prix FIPRESCI. At the end of last year, it started streaming on Netflix, where it is available for viewing in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Since its Venice premiere, the film won several other awards, including the New Voices New Visions Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January and the Jury Prize at the Chefs Op’ en Lumière Festival in France this month.

The film, made by Kinotopia in co-production with SRTV (Romanian Television Company), All Inclusive Films (Serbia), and in association with Chainsaw Europe, has been selected in over 30 international festivals.

(Photo: PR)

Normal
