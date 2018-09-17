Romania brings new Spanish coach for its national men’s handball team

Spaniard Manuel Montoya Fernandez is the new head coach of the Romanian national men’s handball team.

He replaces compatriot Xavier Pascual, who ended his contract with the Romanian Handball Federation on June 13.

Pascual had signed a four-year contract in June 2016 to coach Romania and take it to the Olympic Games in 2020. However, he had to leave at the request of FC Barcelona, which he also manages.

Manuel Montoya Fernandez started his career at BM Granollers, with which he won the EHF Cup in 1995 and 1996. He was an assistant manager of Spain’s national men’s handball team between 2010 and 2013 and assistant manager of Quatar’s national men’s handball team from 2013 until 2018.

(photo source: Frh.ro)