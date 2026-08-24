Romanian Adrian Văncică wins Best Actor award at Sarajevo Film Festival

Romanian actor Adrian Văncică won the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival for his leading role in Florin Șerban’s You Don’t Belong Here (Nu e locul tău aici). The award follows the film’s Golden Leopard win at the Locarno Film Festival earlier this month.

The Sarajevo jury praised Adrian Văncică for “a performance marked by tenacity and understated rigor, in which the actor remains constantly at the service of a story directed through long, wide shots.”

“The joy of the Golden Leopard at Locarno had barely settled in when another award arrived from Sarajevo,” Văncică said. “It is an important prize that makes me happy and honors me, given the high level of the films in competition and the jury of professionals I admire, led by Emily Watson.”

“It is an award that is mine and yet not mine, because without Florin Șerban it would not have existed,” he added, thanking the director, his fellow actors, and the production team.

The film follows Marius Călimănescu, a surgeon played by Adrian Văncică, whose life changes when he learns that his teenage son is suspected of murder and involvement in an extremist organization.

The son, played by newcomer Teodor Butănescu, is part of a group of young people who vandalize illegally parked cars and ultimately kill a Roma man who confronts them. Unaware of his son’s connection to the crime, Marius tries to find a legal way to help the victim’s family as the police investigation unfolds.

The cast also includes Alex Conovaru, Cristina Richter, and Janir Izdrăilă, alongside 18 students from Florin Șerban’s Film School.

You Don’t Belong Here began its international festival run in Locarno’s main competition, where it won the Golden Leopard, the Europa Cinemas Label, the Youth Jury Award, and a special mention for Butănescu’s performance.

The film is scheduled to premiere in Romania in November.

“The emotions I have about the film meeting the Romanian public have not diminished. I would say quite the opposite,” Adria Văncică said. “I look forward to seeing you at the premiere in November.”

Florin Șerban wrote, directed, and edited the film, while also serving as producer. The cinematography is by Liviu Mărghidan, with production design by Bogdan Ionescu and original music by Marius Leftărache and Nikita Dembinski.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)