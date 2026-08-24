Romanian authorities strive to bring online Cernavoda nuclear power plant

The Romanian water management company Apele Romane will build a dam to increase the level of the Danube at Cernavoda nuclear power plant after dredging works with the same purpose, while the state-controlled company Hidroelectrica has released more water from its Olt River hydropower plants to help the nuclear company bring online faster at least one of its two reactors currently shut down, according to G4media.ro and Radio Romania Constanta. Spectacular works including exploding a large rock and sinking barges proved inefficient in raising the water levels at Cernavoda NPP over the last weeks, keeping Romania’s imports of expensive electricity high during the peak hours.

Under these conditions, the National Emergency Committee set up to address the crisis situation changed its strategy, after the first attempt to sink barges loaded with stone did not yield the expected results.

The release of large volumes of water from the Olt reservoirs has already begun, and Apele Române is building a transverse guide dam on the Old Danube to redirect the water directly to the power plant's intake channel. In parallel, dredging works continue.

The Ministry of National Defense has also resumed support missions to ensure the necessary conditions for the operation of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

Military personnel from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) will also participate in the works, providing specialists in topobathymetric and geodetic measurements, as well as military divers for underwater interventions.

In parallel, the Lower Danube River Administration (AFDJ) and Apele Române continue emergency dredging works along the river, in the Cernavoda area.

At least in the short term, however, turning on one nuclear reactor at Cernavoda seems to depend on the flow of water entering the Romanian section of the Danube – currently at 1,300 cubic meters per second, one-third of the multi-annual average.

According to the forecast for the period August 22-29, the flow will remain unchanged for the first three days, after which it will begin to gradually rise to 1,550 cubic meters per second. Compared to such figures, the engineering works have a rather limited impact: Hidroelectrica can release water at a rate of 50 cubic meters per second for five days, according to Antena 3. The water level in the Olt River is also low after several dry summer months. The effect of the engineering works on the Danube (dredging, building dams) can generate more substantial results but not in the short term.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Romane)