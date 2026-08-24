Transport

CNAB plans anti-drone systems for Bucharest airports

24 August 2026

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The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) plans to acquire integrated systems for detecting, identifying, tracking, and neutralizing unauthorized drones at Henri Coandă International Airport in Otopeni and Aurel Vlaicu International Airport in Băneasa. The company has launched a market consultation to estimate the budget for the future procurement, Agerpres reported.

The planned acquisition would also cover staff training, maintenance, and repairs during a 24-month warranty period and for another 24 months after the warranty expires.

According to the technical specifications, as quoted by the media, the systems must detect, classify, identify, and track drones that enter the airspace around the two airports without authorization. They must also integrate multiple sensors into a layered architecture to improve accuracy and reduce interference from secondary echoes.

The systems should be able to detect commercial drones, devices operated on multiple frequencies, homemade drones, and DIY first-person-view models.

The minimum requirements include a direct line-of-sight detection range of 5 kilometers, 360-degree coverage without blind spots, and continuous operation around the clock. The equipment must provide automatic detection and real-time updates and operate during both daytime and nighttime, including in adverse weather.

Moreover, the systems must be capable of classifying drone types, estimating models, identifying radio protocols, detecting remote identification signals where available, and assessing the level of risk. They must also track several drones simultaneously and allow the integration and use of non-kinetic and kinetic countermeasures, within the applicable legal and authorization framework.

CNAB is accepting nonbinding proposals as part of the market consultation until September 19, according to Agerpres. The submissions will be analyzed, and bidders may be asked to provide further information.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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Transport

CNAB plans anti-drone systems for Bucharest airports

24 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) plans to acquire integrated systems for detecting, identifying, tracking, and neutralizing unauthorized drones at Henri Coandă International Airport in Otopeni and Aurel Vlaicu International Airport in Băneasa. The company has launched a market consultation to estimate the budget for the future procurement, Agerpres reported.

The planned acquisition would also cover staff training, maintenance, and repairs during a 24-month warranty period and for another 24 months after the warranty expires.

According to the technical specifications, as quoted by the media, the systems must detect, classify, identify, and track drones that enter the airspace around the two airports without authorization. They must also integrate multiple sensors into a layered architecture to improve accuracy and reduce interference from secondary echoes.

The systems should be able to detect commercial drones, devices operated on multiple frequencies, homemade drones, and DIY first-person-view models.

The minimum requirements include a direct line-of-sight detection range of 5 kilometers, 360-degree coverage without blind spots, and continuous operation around the clock. The equipment must provide automatic detection and real-time updates and operate during both daytime and nighttime, including in adverse weather.

Moreover, the systems must be capable of classifying drone types, estimating models, identifying radio protocols, detecting remote identification signals where available, and assessing the level of risk. They must also track several drones simultaneously and allow the integration and use of non-kinetic and kinetic countermeasures, within the applicable legal and authorization framework.

CNAB is accepting nonbinding proposals as part of the market consultation until September 19, according to Agerpres. The submissions will be analyzed, and bidders may be asked to provide further information.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

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