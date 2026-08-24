Two more Romanian companies to join FTSE Global All Cap indices

FMCG distribution group Aquila Part Prod Com (BVB: AQ) and cold cuts producer Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH) will join the FTSE Global All Cap indices from September 21, 2026, taking the number of Romanian companies represented in the benchmark to 10 for the first time, according to indicative results of FTSE Russell's semi-annual review published on August 21. The changes are subject to revision until September 4.

Alongside Aquila and Cris-Tim, eight Romanian companies will retain their FTSE Global All Cap positions: Banca Transilvania, Electrica, Hidroelectrica, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, One United Properties, Teraplast, and TTS Transport Trade Services.

Electrica will also move into the FTSE Global Large Cap category from Mid Cap, reflecting its increased market capitalisation.

Three other Romanian companies will remain in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices: Arobs Transilvania Software, Bucharest Stock Exchange, and Conpet. Simtel Team will be removed from the Micro Cap indices under the indicative changes.

"The inclusion of Aquila Part Prod Com and Cris-Tim Family Holding in the FTSE Global All Cap indices, alongside the retention of the other Romanian companies, confirms the evolution of our market and the ability of local issuers to meet the criteria of international institutional investors," Remus Vulpescu, chief executive officer of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said.

"We congratulate the teams at Aquila and Cris-Tim Family Holding for this achievement. Romania thus reaches, for the first time, 10 companies in the FTSE Global All Cap indices, strengthening our market's representation and visibility in the global investment universe," he added.

The changes will bring the total number of Romanian companies represented across FTSE Russell's relevant indices to 13 from September, comprising 10 Global All Cap constituents and three Micro Cap constituents.

Romania was promoted to Emerging Market status by FTSE Russell in 2020, creating broader access to international institutional investors and increasing the visibility of Romanian listed companies within global investment benchmarks.

The country's capital market has also gained recognition from MSCI, which classified Romania as an Advanced Frontier Market in June 2025, citing the accessibility of its capital market to international investors. There are currently 35 Romanian companies included in MSCI indices.

The expansion of Romania's representation in FTSE Global All Cap is the latest development in the internationalisation of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the new constituents potentially gaining greater exposure among funds that track or use global equity benchmarks.

iulian@romania-insider.com