New poll shows Romania’s ruling party continues to lose ground ahead of EU elections

A new opinion poll carried out by local institute IMAS for Europa FM radio station shows the National Liberal Party (PNL) leading in the Romanian voters’ preferences for the European elections, with 28.5% of the intended vote.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main ruling party in Romania, went down further compared to previous surveys, reaching 21.1% of the intended vote, Digi24.ro reported. Third comes Alianta 2020 USR+PLUS, with a score of 19.6%.

The Pro Romania party, led by former PM Victor Ponta, and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), led by Senate president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, are just under 10% of the intended vote while the Popular Movement Party (PMP) of former president Traian Basescu is slightly up, to 6.2% of the intended vote.

The survey was conducted between May 2 and May 20, by phone, on a sample of 1,010 respondents.

