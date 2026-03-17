The Zi de BINE Association inaugurated the Center for Recovery and Education against Addictions for Adolescents and Young People (CREAATiV) in Bucharest on Monday, March 16. The body operates within the Center for Evaluation and Treatment of Drug Addiction for Young People “Saint Stelian”.

The new location is the second CREAATiV center in Romania dedicated to the residential treatment of addictions, as well as the first in the capital that will ensure “an integrated therapeutic intervention for young people over 18 with addictions." According to the information published by G4Media, CREAATiV Bucharest makes use of the therapeutic model implemented at Voila Psychiatric Hospital.

Representatives of the organization emphasized that CREAATiV is not only a renovation project in a state hospital, but an initiative that aims to change the way disorders related to substance use are treated in the hospital environment.

Usually, a psychiatric patient is admitted to a general psychiatry ward, where treatment is mainly medication-based, and the main objective is to stabilize the patient for discharge. The CREAATiV program, however, offers longer-term hospitalization, of at least 30 days, with a curative objective and a therapeutic program structured throughout the entire stay.

The center operates on an entire floor of the Center for Evaluation and Treatment of Drug Addiction for Young People “Saint Stelian,” a space reconverted by the Zi de BINE Association for the residential program intended for young adults with addictions. The floor includes five individual patient rooms with their own bathrooms, a space dedicated to medical staff, a cabinet for individual therapies, a space for group therapies and activities, a room for physical recovery, a collaborative occupational therapy workshop, and an area for meals and cooking workshops.

The annual capacity of the center is approximately 50 patients, with the possibility of expansion to 100. In the coming period, the inner courtyard will also be arranged for activities and workshops with therapeutic value.

The CREAATiV program also includes a training program intended for the medical and auxiliary team, consisting of 16 people. The training and support provided throughout the entire year aim to develop skills specific to addiction interventions and to strengthen the interdisciplinary and collaborative way of working between doctors, psychologists, nurses, and auxiliary staff.

The program gives special importance to occupational therapy, a form of therapeutic intervention in which manual work and creative activity are used as tools for psychological recovery. Within the center, the Zi de BINE Association will develop a mosaic workshop carried out in collaboration with a visual artist, and the activities will introduce the concept of collaborative occupational therapy. The therapeutic activity will not be oriented toward the creation of individual objects, but toward the development of a collective project.

The opening of the center was attended by health minister Alexandru Rogobete and Mirabela Grădinaru, the partner of president Nicușor Dan.

“The health sector dealing with addictions was, for a long time, left behind. We are now recovering this gap. We are developing mental health centers and working, together with institutional partners and involved organizations, to build a national strategy dedicated to addictions. At the same time, we will establish a working group that will develop a national program dedicated to addictions, similar to those already developed for other priority fields in the healthcare system,” the minister wrote on Facebook.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Rogobete on Facebook)