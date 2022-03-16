Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Wed, 03/16/2022 - 08:21
Business

Romania's Govt. promises another deadline for EUR 1 bln military corvettes contract

16 March 2022
The contract on the public procurement of four multirole corvettes for the Romanian Army will be sealed around the end of April, defence minister Vasile Dincu told journalists at the 57th Air Base from Mihail Kogălniceanu.

"Probably the end of April is the moment when we will be able to make a final decision," he said, according to Economica.net.

"We are very close," he added, speaking of the project launched in 2016.

Further inquired about the repeated delays in the context of rising security risks in the Black Sea region, minister Dincu explained that "it's not about a country defending itself," but rather about a collective response of the NATO structures.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Defence informed that the specific procedure for purchasing the corvettes was completed in 2019 by declaring the association formed by the Naval Group of France and Constanta shipyards as the winning bidder.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

